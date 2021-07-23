Larry Randall ‘SeaDog - Mailman’ Caughron

Larry Randall Caughron, age 69 of Dandridge, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, L.C. Caughron and mother, Agnes Caughron.
He is survived by his children, Jason Caughron (Shannon), Randall Caughron (Megan), love of his life and mother of his children, Freda Caughron, grandchildren, Ashley Caughron (Brandon Sweeten), Myka Gregg, Camren Caughron, Olivia Caughron, Alyssa Caughron, Camille Caughron, great grandchildren, Cade Sweeten, Aizley Sweeten, siblings, Chyanne Prouty-Fedoronko (John), Regina Howard (David), Kevin Caughron (Tammy), travel buddy and very dear friend, Mississippi Joe Lindsey, his Aunt Claudine Green, several nieces and nephews, English Mountain family and friends Larry retired with 25+ years from the Sevier County Post Office where he ran Route 8. Larry enjoyed traveling and made friends in every state he traveled through.
Larry was a very generous and selfless soul who loved to help everyone, and always offered kind words and “Happy Thoughts” for all he encountered.
Larry and Mississippi Joe were mapping out their upcoming road trip and adventures along the way when Larry suddenly and peacefully passed at home.
Larry is now traveling his eternal trip on the streets of gold in Heaven and rejoicing with his family and friends who began the journey before him.
Larry wished to have his remains donated to Restore Life USA in hopes of helping more in the future.