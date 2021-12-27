Ervin Clark Keller, age 102, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021.
He attended East Ridge Baptist Church and was a veteran having served in the United States Army in WWII.
He was preceded in death by his seven brothers, four sisters, infant daughter, Mary Louise, daughter, Judy Kieser, granddaughter, Marcie Herndon Russell, son-in-law, John Alfred Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Emma Keller, daughters, Brenda Smith, Patricia (Wayne) McGhee, grandson, John Ervin (Danielle) Smith, granddaughter, Amanda (Scott) Wilson, great-grandsons, Titus Wilson and Davin Smith.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Pastors Tom Sartain and William (Dub) Swafford.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.