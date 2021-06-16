Charlene G. Ramsey of White Pine, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.
She was born in Jefferson County on July 25, 1935.
She is survived by her daughters, Deanie Brady (Gary), Terrie Weems (Jack); grandchildren, “Bo” Brady (Mandy), Shane Brady (Heather), Lukeus Weems (Kristin); great grandchildren, Hunter Glade Ramsey, Alexis Paige Brady, Carsyn Beau Brady, Ashton Brady; Ramsey Weems, Collia Weems, Emmaline Weems, Graceleigh Weems; great-great grandson, Bowie Charles Blondell, several nieces, nephews, and friends; special caregivers, Chaine, Barbara, Carol and Smoky Mountain Home Health nurse, Chelsey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glade Ramsey; parents, Lewis and Imogene Poe Gray; sisters, Betty Taylor, Virginia Denton.
A private graveside service was held at White Pine Cemetery.
Friends may pay their respects between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, June 17, 2020.
The family has requested, In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to White Pine Cemetery, 1806 Main Street, White Pine, TN 37890.
Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, TN, 865-674-2441 www.farrarfuneralhome.com