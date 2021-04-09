Glen Edward Sparks, age 66, of Del Rio, went to be with his heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
He was a member of the Sand Hill Church of God. Glen was saved and loved Jesus.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sparks, daughter and son-in-law, Reagan and Cory Hicks, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Hollie Sparks, daughters, Rebecca Sparks and Miranda Sparks.
He loved his grandchildren, Darian Sparks, Evan Inman, Cody Sparks, Dillon Trent, Josh Trent, Chandra Cupp, Gabriel Hicks, and Madison Sparks, great-grandchildren, Cateleya Sparks, Ben Ike Sparks and Neveah Grace Trent.
Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Sand Hill Church of God, with Rev. Tommy Ball officiating.
Burial will follow at Sparks Cemetery, 2525 Green Hill Road, Del Rio, TN 37727.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Sand Hill Church of God prior to the funeral services.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and wearing a mask is highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfunralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.