Delmer Compton Shults, age 84, of Newport, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021.
He was a lifetime member of the Newport Rescue Squad and one of the first licensed E.M.T.’s in Newport.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Webb Shults , wife Hilda Hall Shults, daughter Vivian “Tencie” Shults, brother, Donald Shults, sisters, Edith Hudson, Ethel Wines and Evelyn Shults, and grandson, A. J. Seaton.
He is survived by his son, Charlie Shults of Newport, stepsons, Dwayne Stokley of Fort Worth, Texas, Tim Stokley of Parrottsville, daughter, Vicky (Tank) Seaton of Sevierville, stepdaughter, Angie (Wayne) Angello of Newport, sister, Eva Nease of Erwin, his beloved pet Sammi, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and funeral services followed at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Rev. Tim Carson and Rev. Danny Hill officiated.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Bell Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.