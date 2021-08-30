Harold Vaughn Rollins, age 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021.
He was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaughhn and Laura Rollins, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Dora McGaha, brother, Byron Dale Rollins, brother-in-law, Lacy McGaha.
He is survived by his wife Mary Rollins, of Newport, daughter, April Dawn Rollins of Newport, sister, Sharon (Roger) Wedding of Greeneville, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank and Ruby Blazer of Hartford, Hattie Williamson and her friend Junior Crabtree, Martha Poe , Irene (Roger) Greene, also many nieces, nephews, other family and friend.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Union Cemetery, with Tommy Golmon officiating.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.mansfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.