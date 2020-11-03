Orzella “Little Bit” Caughron, passed away at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville.
She was a loving mother and grandmother that will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her mothers, Queenie Caughron and Euvela Gunter and sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Leonard Myers.
She leaves behind her daughter, Shauna C. Caughron, granddaughter, Audrina L. Velez, great granddaughter, Natalee-Ann Marie Velez, son, Rodney (Angie) Mathis, brothers, Harold and Freddy Caughron, Jay (Velma) Gunter, Jeffery (Gail) Gunter, sisters, Betty (Jim) Dockery, Louise Brown (Alfred Stuart), special friends, Dwaina Dunn and Shirley Hurst, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Per her request, she is being cremated and the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
