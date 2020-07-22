Linda Charlene Justice, age 58 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Justice; daddy, James (Jimmy) Lethco; nephew, Travis Sinard.
Survivors include her mother, Mazie Justice Lethco; sister & brother-in-law, Sandy Sinard and Dale Sinard; sister, Gail Justice and Josh of Newport, TN; nephew, Marshal Sinard of Maryville; nieces, Tory Baxter of Newport, Kristy, Clarence, & Jay Ott & Anna Marie Grace; aunt, Virginia Hill of Newport; uncles, Jerry Hill of Nashville and Mark Wolfe; uncle & aunt, Von Ray & Aletha McMillian of Newport; cousin, Stephanie Hill of OH.
Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Dandridge with Pastor Gerry Benson officiating.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.