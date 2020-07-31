Arnold James, age 59, of Harford, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus James; brothers, Lloyd James, Jesse James, and Boyd James; and grandmothers, Victoria James and Tessie Black.
He is survived by his mother, Roxie James; daughter Amanda James; brother Frank James; sister, Carolyn Cansler grandson Jason James; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Graveside Serivce will be at 10 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 in the James Cemetery. Burial will follow.
