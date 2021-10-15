Robert Wayne Woodson, age 79 of Newport, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife Maggie Ailey Woodson, parents Ryland and Verna Woodson, and brother Garland Duke Woodson.
He is survived by his brothers Mitchell (Karen) Woodson and Mike (Evelyn) Woodson all of Newport, sister Ann (Freddy) Costner of Newport, nephews Jason (Kristine) Woodson, Jason (Jennifer Bryant) Smelcer, all of Newport and Craig (Mandie Muelhausen) Smelcer of Iowa, brothers-in-law Johnny Smelcer and Kenneth (JoAnn) Smelcer all of Newport, and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum. Entombment followed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edgemont Church of God.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.