Norma J. Watson Layman, age 75, Cosby, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday morning, July 18, 2020.
Norma was a wonderful, loving mother and devoted grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Ruby Bryant, her husband, John C. Watson, son-in-law, Russell Hart, and brother-in-law, Louis Williams.
Survivors include her children, L. Jelayne (David) Moore, and Jennifer L. Hart, and grandchildren, Shelby Moore and Sadie Moore, whom she loved more than anything, all of Cosby.
She is also survived by her sister, Rhonda Williams, and special nieces Dedee (Mark) Ball, and Amy Ford, all of Morristown.
Survivors also include a special cousin, Polly Williams; and many nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other beloved family members and friends.
In recognition of the COVID-19 situation, the family chose not to receive friends. A family graveside service was held on Monday, July 20 at Central Baptist Church in Morristown, officiated by Stephen Swann.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, and especially for the compassionate care that was provided by all of the staff at Tennova Medical Center and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice in Newport.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Alzheimer’s Association Eastern TN or Richardson’s Cove Baptist Church Scholarship Fund.
Brown Funeral Home of Newport was entrusted for the arrangements.