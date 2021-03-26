Mr. Steven N. Reardon

Mr. Steven Neal Reardon, age 59, of Cosby, passed away to be with our Heavenly Father on March 19, 2021.
Mr. Reardon was a member of Cosby Missionary Baptist Church.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and had made his home in Cosby for the past thirty years.
He was and will be remember to everyone as “Papaw”.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister and two brothers.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-six years, Betty Reardon of Cosby; step son James (Michelle) Douglas of Knoxville; grandchildren Jonathan Douglas of Cosby, Jessica Conlee and Justin Kaufman both of Sevierville; great grandchildren Jeremiah and Tynsleigh Douglas both of Cosby, Ainsley and Parker Conlee, Kylee, Karoline, Piper and Barrett Kaufman all of Sevierville and two brothers.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.