William Lee (Bill) Brooks, age 75, of Del Rio, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
William was an avid Nascar Fan and helped drivers such as Freddy Smith on Dirt Tracks.
He grew up around Dale Earnhardt and his daddy Ralph Earnhardt on the dirt track in Charlotte, NC.
He was the owner of Brooks Heating and Air where he was known to help elderly people who could not pay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Hattie Brooks, sisters, Dorothy Louise Brooks and Doris Brooks.
He is survived by his son, Brian Brooks, daughters, Michelle Holliday (Ralph Lepore) Kimberly Rabon Bell (J.K. Bell) and Amy Huff (Stephen Huff), sisters, Faye Holland, Sherry Brooks and Jewell Brooks (Lynda Millsaps), brothers, Jerry (Rosie) Brooks, Bobby (Monica) Brooks, Ronald (Joan) Brooks, Roger (Susie) Brooks, John Roy Brooks, Donnie Brooks, Jimmy Brooks and Arnold Brooks, grandchildren, Sammy Wright (Felecia Dunn), Brittany Jones, Jessie Huff, Justin Thomas (April Turner), Great-grandchildren, Porcelin Noir Dodson, Tesla Wright, special friends, Don and Diane Whitlow, Gary and Jean Batson, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Special thank you to Smoky Mtn Home Health and Hospice and Jabo’s Pharmacy for all the love and care they gave during his illness.
Thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Tennova ER in Newport and U. T. Medical Center.
Special thanks to Dr. David Kickliter for all his care during his illness.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Brooks Cemetery with Steve Blanchard officiating.
Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.