George A. Rowe, age 81 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Tennova Newport Medical Center.
Born in Maryville, George joined the Navy at an early age, attended the University of Tennessee, and became an accomplished builder. Across the country, many of the structures he built are still standing. He was a man of many talents, and pursued several hobbies, including beekeeping, model railroading, rock hounding, pottery, and woodworking. George loved his family, the log cabin he built in the woods, gardening, and his animals.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Rowe of Newport; daughters, Christine Rowe (Mark) Keck and Cathleen Rowe of Knoxville, & Megan Rowe of Raleigh, NC; and grandson, Carl Triana of Knoxville.
His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of George Rowe.