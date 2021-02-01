Zillia (Susie) Wilds, age 68 of Houston Valley, passed away Monday, January 25th, 2021 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years Gonald (Dexton) Wilds; Daughters Amanda Hurley, Angel (Tony) Hurley; Son Dexton (Amanda) Wilds; Grandchildren, Eric (Sherry) Hurley, Chelsea Hurley, Kendra (Brian) Church, Amber (Kaleb) Brady, Hunter Hurley; Great Grandchildren Elliott Hurley, Waylon Church and Jayla Church; Sister-In-Law Pansy (Robert) Fullington and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Mary Sue (Crumley) Wilson, Sister Pasty Phillips, Brothers Charlie Wilson and Jimmy Wilson.
Due to Covid-19 the family will have a private Celebration of life at later date.
