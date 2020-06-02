Mr. Tony Lee Webb, age 47, of Del Rio, passed away, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tony Lee Webb and Martha S. Webb; sister Janette Webb; grandparents Jack and Lois Strange; and aunt Jetta Ealy.
Survivors include his wife Carol L. Williams of the home; son Kerry Webb; brother Willie (Patricia) Webb; sister Leeland Webb, all of Newport; niece Candy Webb of Del Rio; nephew Casper Stephenson of Newport; great-nieces Carley and Payton both of Del Rio and Rayley of Newport; great-nephew Braylin of Newport; uncle Carroll (Margaret) Webb all of Newport.
The family will host a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
Cremation arrangements by Costner-Maloy.
