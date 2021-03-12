Michael D. Moore, 58, of Newport passed away Thursday March 11th, 2021 at UT Medical Center.
He is survived by one brother, Bobby “Bob” Moore of Greenville; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and John Hudson of Kingstree S.C, Cynthia and Phil Lamb of Whitesburg; three nieces and six nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Dollie Moore and his brother Roger Moore.
Family will receive friends Sunday from 1pm until 3pm at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Afton Chapel with Pastor Brad Higgins and Rev. John Hudson officiating. The graveside will follow Sunday at 3pm at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will include; Shane Lamb, Brandon Lamb, Chris Lamb, Matt Lamb, Adam Hudson, and Brian Moore.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.