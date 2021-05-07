Mr. Glenn Moore Lovell, age 86, of Bybee, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, after suffering a massive stoke on April 20, 2021
Mr. Lovell was a welder at Wall Tube until the plant closed and retired from Cocke County Landfill. He was born and raised on his family farm on which he continued to live and raise his family. He was an old time country farmer who had many talents, which were self taught. It was important to him to keep his machinery well maintained and taken care of.
He enjoyed blue grass music and doing things to make people laugh and have fun. In his younger years he liked to buck dance, sing and play his banjo. In 2013 he suffered a stroke and overcame all obstacles except was unable to walk or stand without his walker.
He was preceded in death by his parents Grant Lovell Jr. and Tennie Moore Lovell; two brothers and six sisters.
Survivors include his wife Rose Smith Lovell; son Ricky (Michelle) Lovell and daughter Glenda (Jeff) Smith; grandsons Grant (Lauren) Lovell and Brandon Lovell; step granddaughter Kelsea Smith; great grandchildren Kerra and Elijah Lovell and step great grandson Sam. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews and many friends including special friends Roger, Ball, Shane Perry and Kathleen Campbell.
Family and friends will meet at 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning, May 8, 2021 at Clay Creek Church Cemetery for the 10 a.m. graveside service with Franklin Wine officiating.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.