Rosie Emma Buckner, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother Jervie Camp Jones, father William Peter Jones, brother William Oliver Jones, sister Thelma Jervie Jones, and son Grady Lee Jones
She is survived by her daughters Sharon King and Rachel Henlsey, nieces Marilyn Hoxit, Eva Justice Barbara Griffin, and Penny Taylor, nephews William “Bill” McMinn and Gene McMinn, Jr., great-nieces Fair Griffin, Olivia Hoxit, Faith Taylor Hunter, Taylor Elizabeth, Bridgett Taylor, and Jakie Taylor, and great nephews Andre McMinn, Kyle McMinn, Sammy Justice, and Kelby Hayes.
Per her request, she was cremated and no services are planned.
