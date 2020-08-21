Steve “Whitey” Ivey, age 63 of Sevierville, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother Audrey Jean Ivey, grandmother Dallas Ivey, and brother Dennis Ivey.
He is survived by his wife Kim; daughter Chesney Breann and husband Kenneth Allan Cross; grandson Cash Allan Cross; brother Mike Ivey; sisters Shelia Hill and Paulette Ivey Taylor; mother-in-law Valerie Thornton; special nephew Nick Thornton; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many friends from Bushes.
He was cremated per his request.
