David L. McSween

David Lloyd McSween, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday, August 28, 2020.
He was born on November 11, 1934, in Newport, Tennessee, to Elizabeth Montgomery and James Carty McSween.
He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and an avid Vol football fan.
He was employed by Florida Tile Industries for 30 years and retired in 2000 as Assistant Treasurer.
At the University of Tennessee, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha, and was involved in numerous campus activities.
He loved playing golf and singing with choral groups, Bach Festival Choruses, Lakeland Choral Society and church choirs and was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Lakeland. He also enjoyed many years of membership in the downtown Lakeland Kiwanis Club.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Homer, daughter, Elizabeth M. Harrison (Jim), granddaughter Katherine H. Forsman (Owen), grandson James Perry Harrison, IV (Jay), brother, James Carty McSween, Jr., and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth M. Welch, and twin brother, William N. McSween.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 212 Washington Ave., Newport, TN 37821.