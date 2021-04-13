Michal D. Pullum, age 73 of Newport, passed away on Sunday April 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Sidney Pullum, parents Robert and Arbella Green, sisters Freda Ashton, Reba Keller, and brother Vaughn Green.
She is survived by her sisters Ella Sue Criswell of Knoxville, Barbara Rollins of Newport also several nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday April 14, 2021 in the Green Laws Cemetery with Rex Greene officiating.
Family and friends dropped by Manes Funeral Home on Tuesday April 13, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and signed the guest register. You can also sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.