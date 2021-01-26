Daniel Ray Wise, age 42, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Denise Fuson, brother, Ronald Christopher Wise, and grandmother, Dolly Cole.
He is survived by his wife, Daisy Wise, of Newport, father, Ronald Eugene Wise of Newport, daughter, Elizabeth Greco, of Newport, brother, Patrick Wise, of Virginia, sisters, Rachael Wise, and Mallory Wise both of Virginia, Jonna Fuson, of Sevierville, also several nieces, nephews and an host of other family and friends.
Daniel was cremated per his request.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.