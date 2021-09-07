Haily Nicole Self Caldwell, age 26 of Hot Springs, NC, passed away September 3, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a lifetime member of Bonnie Hill Church. She loved the Lord, her church, her family, and her job.
All who knew her will lovingly remember Haily as a person who lived life to the fullest, making the most of each day.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Troy, Sr. & Margie Self; uncle, Todd (Tina) Self. In addition, her grandfather, Gary Suttles, passed away the following day.
She is survived by her husband, Caney Caldwell; their newborn son, Nathan Scott Caldwell; her parents, Troy, Jr. & Miranda Self; brothers, Troy, III “T” & Caleb Self (& fiancée Marissa Cantrell); grandmother, Mary Suttles; In-Laws, Jackie (Dorothy) Caldwell; sisters-in-law, Allie (Jake) Helton & Mary Caldwell; and grandmother-in-law, Elizabeth Caldwell; uncle-in-law, Randy Caldwell; several other family members and many friends.
Given that Haily & her grandfather, Gary Suttles, passed within hours of one another, the family has planned a joint visitation, funeral service, and burial.
Visitation is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Bonnie Hill Church in Hot Springs, NC with Pastor Willie Winters officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In recognition of the ongoing pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the family.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Haily Caldwell.