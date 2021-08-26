Edward “Scotty” Messer was a caring husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this world suddenly on August 24 at the age of 52.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of thirty-two years Angela Messer; his pride and joy Charlie Edward Messer his son; his sisters Joann Kilby (Clint) and Nancy Messer; mother and father-in-law Gail and James Frisbee; sister-in-law Stacy Fine (Delton Smith); nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a great-great niece, and lots of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Ila Messer; two brothers Terry and Gary Messer; and niece Sonya Whitlock.
Scotty was a hard worker at Koch Foods.
He attended Swannsylvania Baptist Church, a dedicated coach, and fan of all sports; however, his favorite thing was watching his son play ball.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7:00 pm on Friday, August 27, 2021 and a funeral service followed at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
