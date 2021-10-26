Peggy Butler Giles, age 83, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Peggy was a lifetime member of Cave Hill Baptist Church and a graduate of the Class of 1957.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Fred Giles, son Tommy Fred Giles, parents, Larmie and Sally Shaver Butler, brothers, Loyle Butler, Jimmy Butler and sister, Sandra Butler Hux.
She is survived by her sons Donald “Pomeroy” Giles (Lisa) of Parrottsville and Timothy Giles (Cindi) of Newport, brothers, Wayne Butler (Diane), Roger Butler (Karen) all of Newport, grandchildren Kayla Giles of Newport, Jennifer Giles, of Parrottsville and Dylan Giles of Morristown, and Chris Kimbrough, of Nashville, and her extended family Lori Ann and girls, Jane Ragan, Kyle Ford, Trever Leonard and all of Tommy’s friends from Knoxville, also many cousins and Jenny.
Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Cave Hill Cemetery where Rev. James Suggs officiated.
