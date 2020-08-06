Mr. Rodney Dennis Williams

Mr. Rodney Dennis Williams, age 46, of Parrottsville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father and step mother Randy and JoAnn Williams; mother-in-law Vera Presnell; grandparents Dolphas and Jeanette Gunter Hale; uncle Beacher Hale and nephew Dolphas Stuart.

He was joined in death by his wife Amanda Presnell Williams.

Survivors include his mother Dona “Cricket” Russell; sisters Michelle Stuart and Tracy Williams; brother Jason Williams; sister-in-law Crystal Dunn; nieces Amber Taylor, Stephanie Miracle, Sonya Stuart, Alyssa Williams and Maliyah Massengill; nephews Clay Stuart and Bryson Dunn, who was his world and loved him like a son; Beloved uncle and second father Jake (Karen) Hale; aunts Lodema Wilburn, Faye Haney, Edith “Poke” Fine, Marie Widner, Kathy (Mike) Self and Dorothy (Dwight) Wilson.

Additional survivors include a host of cousins including special cousins Anthony (Lee) Hale, Col. Chad (Tina) Layman, Misty Wilburn, Macie Hale and A.J. Hale, friends and co-workers.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Dandridge with Chaplain Joey Buck officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. at the cemetery prior to the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Costner-Maloy Funeral Home to help cover the final expenses.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.

