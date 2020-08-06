Mr. Rodney Dennis Williams, age 46, of Parrottsville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father and step mother Randy and JoAnn Williams; mother-in-law Vera Presnell; grandparents Dolphas and Jeanette Gunter Hale; uncle Beacher Hale and nephew Dolphas Stuart.
He was joined in death by his wife Amanda Presnell Williams.
Survivors include his mother Dona “Cricket” Russell; sisters Michelle Stuart and Tracy Williams; brother Jason Williams; sister-in-law Crystal Dunn; nieces Amber Taylor, Stephanie Miracle, Sonya Stuart, Alyssa Williams and Maliyah Massengill; nephews Clay Stuart and Bryson Dunn, who was his world and loved him like a son; Beloved uncle and second father Jake (Karen) Hale; aunts Lodema Wilburn, Faye Haney, Edith “Poke” Fine, Marie Widner, Kathy (Mike) Self and Dorothy (Dwight) Wilson.
Additional survivors include a host of cousins including special cousins Anthony (Lee) Hale, Col. Chad (Tina) Layman, Misty Wilburn, Macie Hale and A.J. Hale, friends and co-workers.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Dandridge with Chaplain Joey Buck officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. at the cemetery prior to the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Costner-Maloy Funeral Home to help cover the final expenses.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.