Rev. Wayne Kirk Haney, age 76 of Del Rio, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021.
A Christian of great faith, Wayne pastored a number of churches in the area, including Basinger Chapel, Rocky Grove, Deep Gap, and Maple Grove Baptist Church, where he was a member for over thirty years.
He also shared the word of God through a radio broadcast that ran for decades on WLIK.
He loved the Lord, Christian fellowship, his family, and trout fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Richard & Hattie Haney; brothers, Howard (Alice), Dean, & Donald “Stevie” Haney; grandson, Jordan Haney; and sister-in-law, Geraldine.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 56 years, Nellie; sons, Rodney (Regina), Anthony (Wendy), & Curtis (Mary Lou) Haney; grandchildren, Rochell, Makayla, Aaron, Tyler, Avery, Lily, & Nicholas Haney, great-grandchildren, Kendall, Cherish, Chace, Claire, & Jaxon; siblings, Henry, Danny (Tammy), & Shirley (John); several nieces, nephews, extended family, & friends.
Reverends Eric Hurst, Bryan Shetley, & Buck Marshall officiated the funeral service, which was held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021 at Maple Grove Baptist Church (485 Punkton Road - Del Rio).
The will received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service, and burial followed in the Clark Cemetery at Deep Gap.
