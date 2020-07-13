Ruth Evelyn Lovell, age 83 of Morristown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was a devoted member of Economy United Methodist Church. She retired from Hamblen County Board of Education after 30+ years of service.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Don Lovell; parents Clyde and Rachel Ray; son Steve Lovell; brother Clyde Ray Jr, and sister Stella Dollar.
She is survived by son Ronnie (Amy) Lovell; daughter Janet (David) Holt; daughter-in-law Suzanne Lovell; sisters-in-law Betty Joe Lovell and Debra Lovell; grandchildren Amanda Rigney, Lindsey Lovell, Derek Green, Madison, Clint, and McKenzie Holt, and Braxton, Andy, and Anna Kate Lovell; great-grandchildren Hayden Cobb, McKenna and Mason Rigney, and Reagan Green; and several close family members including a special niece Elaine Dollar.
Friends are welcome to pay their respects at their convenience, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2020, at Mayes Mortuary, or offer online condolences.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Economy UMC Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Mayes Mortuary, www.mayesmortuary.com, of Morristown.