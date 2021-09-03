Donna Kaye James, age 61, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Betty Phillips, brother, Danny Phillips, nephews, Jon William and Danny Spurgeon.
She is survived by her daughter Misty Lynne Barnes, of Newport, granddaughter, Alyssa Lynne James, great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Skye and Alayah Raine Howery, sisters, Dorothy Kyker , Debora Ann Cox, of Newport, Judine Oakley of Kodak, Patricia Gunter and Kim Worex of Newport, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
