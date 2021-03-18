David Randolph Lott

David Randolph “Randy” Lott, age 60, of Cosby, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home.
He is survived by his children, Miranda Barker, Dusty (Megan) Lott, Joshua (Brittany Alexander) Lott, Travis (Brandi) King, Felicia (Isaac Metcalf) Williams, Michaela King, Katelynn King; parents, Harvey and Carolyn Williams Lott; partner, Melinda King; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Melissa) Lott and Keith (Jenny) Lott and their son, Hunter Lott.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.