Emma Jeanette Hawk Nease, age 80, of Parrottsville passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a graduate of St. James High School. Jeanette made her career as a dairy farmer for over 40 years in the Parrottsville Community.
She was a devoted member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church where she served in numerous positions.
Jeanette is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Kent and Sharon Nease of Parrottsville; three grandsons: Keary Nease, Evan Nease, Gregory Nease; sister-in-law: Emma Lee (Steve) Balch of Parrottsville; a brother-in-law: Barry Nease, Sr. of Newport; several nieces, nephews and cousins and two special friends: Leonia Breitung and Eldise Smelcer.
She was the daughter of late Alfred and Emedine Hawk.
She was preceded in death by an infant son and her husband: Norman Nease.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, at 1 p.m., at Luther Memorial Lutheran Cemetery where Pastor Norman L. Deal officiated. Family and friends met at the cemetery for the service.
Pallbearers were: Keary Nease, Evan Nease, Gregory Nease, Mike Reichert, Barry Nease, Jr. and Marcus Dyke.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church Cemetery fund at 1865 Luther Memorial Rd., Parrottsville, TN 37843.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.