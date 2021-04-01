Ida Ruth Cashen, age 97 of Parrottsville, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her home.
She was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church.
The youngest of 13 children, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings; her husband, Lloyd Cashen; and her parents, Jim & Bertie Southerland.
She is survived by her children, Fred (Carol) Cashen, Ronnie (Diane) Cashen, Dorothy (Bob) Peeler, Linda (Larry) Black, Pat (Jimmy) Gass, Sandy (Ricky) Starnes, and Donna (Cecil) Gilland; grandchildren, Leslie, Alicia, Candi, Brandi, Angie, Jennifer, Dena, Amy, Travis, Jeremy, David, Jama, Amanda, & Lindsey; several great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; and many nieces & nephews, including special nephew Robert (Wanda) Southerland.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, as well as her doctors, Candi Overholt & Jennifer Eisenhower.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Faubian Cemetery of Parrottsville.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cashen family.