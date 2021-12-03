Donald C. Boggs went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2021.
Born in Pound, Virginia on March 13, 1930, he graduated from the Knoxville Business College in 1949.
Donald served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952.
Following his DDS graduation from the University of Tennessee in 1958, he worked for the University of Alabama for 3 years before going into private practice.
Donald joined the U.S. Public Health Service in 1962 and spent 30 years serving the Native American peoples in six states, working in hospitals, clinics and schools.
He was awarded the PHS’ highest honor, the Distinguished Service Medal, for his work with the Navajo Nation.
Donald furthered his education, receiving his MPH from the University of Michigan in 1970.
He retired in 1982, Donald spent his time pursuing his love of hunting and fishing, dividing his time between Cosby, Tennessee and Lake Wales, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Irene Wilson Boggs. Additional survivors include his son (Rocky-Carol) of Indiana, two brothers, six sisters and many nieces and nephews. Special recognition to nieces and nephews Michael & Nancy Humphries and Allan & Suzanne Mair.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the nurses & staff of Wellington Manor (our angels) in Newport, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holston Home United Methodist Home for Children in Greenville, Tennessee.
