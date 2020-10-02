McDonald “Don” Large, age 80, of Newport passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.
He was a well known gym teacher at Newport Grammar School from 1963-1992 and retired from Newport Utilities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Clara Large, sister, Ruth Hall, brothers, Paul (Rose), Edsel (Carolyn), Bob (Martha) and (Brenda), brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Williams, Ruble (Jean) Allen, Faye Allen, Beulah Kaye Allen, and Brenda Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Mae, sons, Donald and David (Diane) Large, daughter, Lisa (John) Stewart, grandchildren, Meagan (Jonathan) Cutshaw, Brandon (Amy) Large, Carly Large, great grandchildren, Kaylee Large, Landyn, Jaxson, Makynzie, Brayden, and Carter Cutshaw, Kinleigh and Kyzer Large, brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack Allen, Thelma Williams, Faye (Butch) Atkins, Jo (Wendell) Freeman, and Roger Allen, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Avalon Healthcare Morristown, Dr. Gupta and Michael in Morristown.
A graveside service was held in Allen Cemetery Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. where Pastor Robert Williamson officiated.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. McDonald Large.