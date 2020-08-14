Gene “Fireball” Large, age 80, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
He was the superintended of Open Door Church for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Belva Mathis Large, brother, Leroy Mathis, mother-in-law, Reva Shuttle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jackye Large, son, Keith Large, daughter, Kim Gilland, grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Reese, Anthony Whitlock, Amanda Caughron, Brandy Gilland, Brad (Penny) Large, Austin Large and his fiancée, Brandie McFarland; twelve grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brother and sister-in-law, Leon “Teeberry” and Mary Sue Large, special friends, Jimmy Blazer, Bobby Blair, Joe Cutshaw and Tommy Cutshaw, also a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Allen’s Missionary Baptist Church.
Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery, with Rev. Jerry Raines and Rev. Leon Large officiating.
Please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
