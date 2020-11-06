James Ruble Shropshire, age 70 of Newport, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Forest and Manota Shropshire, brother, John M. Shropshire, and significant other Joyce.
He is survived by his son Charles Shropshire, daughters Carrie (William) Hicks and Angela (Kelly) Ray, grandchildren Ariel Hurd, Jacob Hurd, Jp Swatsell, CJ Stinson, Kaitlyn (Eric) Branam, and Amy Wilkes, great-grandchildren Brealynn Hicks, Sophia Branam, Bentley Wilkes, and Harmony Branam, ex-wife and friend Donna Williamson, and a host of friends.
Gravesides Service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Burial will follow.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home and sign the guest register from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Please practice safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.