Ben Ray John Trowell, age 57, of Newport, passed away, Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parent, John and Margie Trowell, sisters, Darlene Douglas and Becky Trowell, brother, Milton Schnell.
He is survived by his son Little Ray Trowell (Tiffany Wester) of Bybee, daughter, Christina Trowell (Josh Norton) Dandridge, wife Tina Trowell of Bybee, grandchildren, Curtis, Sidney, Jacob, Chassidy, Chloe and Elijah, special friend, Hair Bear of Parrottsville, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family will receive friends rom 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 with funeral service following at 2 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Sutton officiating.
Burial will follow in Bruners Grove Cemetery.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.