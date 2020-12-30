Fe T. Johnson, age 72, of Cosby passed away December 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry P. Johnson.
She is survived by her sons John (Deanna) Johnson and J.P.(Michelle) Johnson of Cosby; grandchildren Jaylan Johnson, Sydni Johnson, Trey Johnson, and Gracie Johnson of Cosby; sisters Mila LaFon and Del Millman of Florida; Special niece and nephews Terri Mirkin, Robert LaFon, and Rey Wilson.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Wellington Manor.
Thank you for going above and beyond in the care of such a special lady that was loved by all that knew her.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.