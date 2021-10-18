Betty S. Freeman, age 85, of Newport passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband Buster Freeman, mother, Hester Metcalf Kelley, father Howard Kelley, daughter, Glenda Parish, brothers, Leonard, Bill, Cecil Abercrombie, sister, Faye Gilliam.
She is survived by her sons, Rickie (Dawn) Freeman, of Millville, NJ, Tommy (Jennifer) Freeman, daughters, Lorie (Donnie) Welch of Newport, Debra (Ed) Ukolowicz of Tavares, Florida, grandchildren, Bettie Jean Welch, Tommy Freeman, Jr., Tammy Freeman, Kelley Freeman, Michael Freeman, Rickie Freeman, Jr., Craig Gilbert, Jr., Derek Gilbert, Stephanie Miller and Kristen Dick, sister Loretta Gravely, also other family and friends.
Betty was cremated per her request.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com .
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.