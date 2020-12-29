Elizabeth Ann Spann, age 80, of Newport, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020.
She was a former High School English teacher, cancer survivor, beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Kathrine Sellers, and son Mike J. Spann.
She is survived by her husband, of 62 years Gary Spann, daughter, Kathy (Kevin) Lynn, son Randy (Crissy) Spann all of Newport, grandchildren, Kevin Lynn, II, Kory Lynn, LeeLa Velez, Casey Spann, Anthony Velez, Katlynn Spann, Faith Hollyfield, Makallia Lynn, Ty Spann, Halie Francis, and great-grandchildren, Brantley Spann, Natalee Velez, Kevin Lynn, III, Anthony Velez, Kynlee Velez and Wyatt Lynn.
A private memorial will be held at a future date.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.