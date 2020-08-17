Daniel Glen Speir, 43, of Newport, Tennessee, passed this life to his heavenly home on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home in Newport, Tennessee.
He was born Friday, August 12, 1977, in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville, Mississippi.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville, Mississippi.
Bro. Kevin Williamson will officiate.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements. (601) 785-6564
He was an electrician by trade and was employed by Safe Harbor Ministries.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glen H. Speir; Maternal grandparents, Bob and Peggy Black; Paternal grandfather, Howard Benton Speir.
Survivors include his wife, Monica Speir of Cosby, Tennessee; one son, Caleb Glen Speir of Newport, Tennessee; two stepdaughter, Kimberly Raines and Kelly Lunsford of Cosby, Tennessee; mother and stepfather, Jerry and Janice Clark of Newport, Tennessee; grandmother, Bobbie Speir of Taylorsville, Mississippi; one sister, Lori Speir Young of Columbus, Georgia; one brother, John Mark Speir of Newport, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Thorinn Brooks, Maxton Lunsford, and Sylah Lunsford of Cosby, Tennessee; nephews, Colton and Connor Speir of Newport, Tennessee; fur companions, Tubby and Apollo; and a host of aunts, uncles, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Speir, Tanner Speir, Robbie Black, Hayden Black, Gary Byrd, and Chris Allen.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com