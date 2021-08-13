Mrs. Shirley Lorena Dyke Webb, age 74, of Cosby, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hansel Webb; daughter Patricia Rone; parents Doyle and Raree Dyke.
Survivors include her children Jimmy Webb, of Cosby, Jeffery Webb of Newport, Lisa Webb of Lebanon, Tennessee,Wayne (Terrie) Webb and Sandra (Conley) Raines all of Cosby; grandchildren Jordan Webb, Jessica Webb, Justine Webb, Jerrica Webb, Matthew Raines, Kelvin, Justin and Dylan Rone, Brandi, Maci and Kaylie Webb; brother Gene (Sue) Dyke of White Pine; sister Kathy (Danny) Dawson of Bybee. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends include special friend Pat Webb.
The funeral service was held 7 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 in the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Cleo Williamson officiated.
Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery for the 11:00 a.m. interment.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday evening at Costner-Maloy prior to the service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.