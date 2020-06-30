Donald ‘Don’ E. Strickland, age 73, of White Pine, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Don was a Vietnam War Veteran who served proudly as a U.S. Marine.
He was retired from American Enka/BASF.
Don’s greatest honor was being a devoted husband, dad and papaw … a true Small Town Southern Man. He will be missed dearly by his family and all who knew him.
Don was preceded in death by his dear and loving wife Hurlene (Sexton) Strickland; parents Estel and Myrtle Strickland; father- and mother-in-law, Hurley and Mabelene Sexton; brother Bobby Strickland; and sister Mary Ruth (Strickland) White.
Don is survived by his son Kevin (Trisha) Strickland; daughter, Angela (Anthony) Ottinger; grandchildren, Chase (Tessa) Strickland, Tyler Strickland, Rachelle Strickland, Caroline Ottinger, Connor Ottinger, Hayden Hiller, Harrison Hiller, and Ryan Guinn; brother, Roy Strickland and sister Doris (Bobby) Farmer.
He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews who will miss Uncle Don.
The family will receive friends from noon until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home in Newport.
The family will have a military service in Don’s honor at Resthaven Cemetery (Newport) on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.