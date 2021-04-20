Joey Lee Cagle, age 76 of Parrottsville, TN died on Friday April 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Beatrice Cagle, parents Ottie and Mae Cagle, brothers Guynn Cagle and John Cagle, and his sister Addie Caldwell.
He was honorably discharged after serving 4 years in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his brothers, Lewis Cagle, Norman Cagle and Roy Cagle, all of Knoxville, sisters, Marzell Reece, of Cleveland, TN, and Toye Messer, of Newport, special nephews, Dennis Wayne Caldwell and Randy Messer, niece, Amanda Henry, special friend Warren Bryant, as well as other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, where Dennis Wayne Caldwell officiated.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.