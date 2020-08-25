Myrna Loy Bates, age 83 of Parrottsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
She will always be loved and missed by her children, Denise Carrell, Donna Lynn (Keith) Norton, and Donald Lee (Diane) Bates, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends.
Private graveside services were held in Parrottsville Memorial Church Cemetery on Monday.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.