Frank Baxter, age 84 of Cosby, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Lindsey Baxter, sons, Randall and Rickey Baxter, and parents Jasper and Edna Baxter, brothers, Eston and Greer Baxter, sister, Iva Jean Widner, daughter-in-law Lisa Baxter.
He is survived by his sons Gary (Valarie) Baxter of Cosby, Dean Baxter of Cosby, and Preston Baxter of Newport, daughters Kathy Holbert of Sevierville, Patty Baxter of Gatlinburg, and Teresa Baxter of Gatlinburg, grandchildren Jennifer (Ron) Collins of Knoxville, Eric (Candi) Baxter of Newport, Christy Baxter of Knoxville, Cindie (Wayland) Jones of Seymour, Amy (Lacy) Gates of Cosby, Amanda Baxter of Alcoa, Brandon Baxter of Newport, and Scottie Baxter of Newport, nine loving great-grandchildren, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and Judith for their kindness and care.
Funeral services were held at noon Friday, July 16, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Leon Large officiated.
Burial followed in Catons Grove Cemetery.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Friday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: ww.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.