Billy Chad Reese, age 48, of Newport, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Carroll and Patricia Ann Gregg Reese.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Leann Nease Reese, daughter, Chelsey Ann Reese, sister, Christy Reese (Anthony) Fithian, nephew, Bryson Reese, and all the wonderful people and close friends he met through his journey of life.
