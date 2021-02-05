Essie Lee Moore, age 72, of Del Rio, was called home by her Redeemer, the Lord Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
She was born August 1, 1948 in Asheville, NC.
The oldest of three, she cared for her two brothers, and throughout her life, she was friend of everyone.
She was a devout member of Round Mountain Missionary Baptist Church and was happiest while working in her flower garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobert and Melle Shelton.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Wayne Moore, children, Malcolm Wayne (Rowena) Moore, Meleta Moore, Mariea (David) Barrett, and Melanie (Steve) Glass, grandchildren, Sarah and Grace Moore, Randall Clevenger, Ethan, Eston, and Eian Barrett, and Steven Glass, four great grandchildren, brothers, Hobert (Faye) Shelton and Olson (Peggy) Shelton, nephews, David, Eric, and Ryan Shelton, and a host of extended family and friends.
The family received friends Friday, February 5, 2021 from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Round Mountain Missionary Baptist Church in Del Rio, TN with Rev. David Grindstaff and Rev. Scott Noe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Round Mountain Missionary Baptist Church.
In accordance with CDC recommendations, everyone planning to attend services is urged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
Online condolences may be sent online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Essie Lee Moore.