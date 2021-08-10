Ruby Marie Gunter, age 81, of Newport, passed away Sunday August 8, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harve and Phoebe Grooms, her husband, Charles Gunter, sisters, Beulah, Trula, Belva and Viola, brothers, Bricky, Johnny, Elvie and Walt.
She is survived by her son Mike (Pattie) Gunter, brother, Charles Leroy (Eunavee) Grooms, grandchildren, Michael and Maddex, special nephews, Charlie (Wendy) Grooms, special great-nieces, Phoebe and Gracie Grooms.
Special thank you to Newport Convalescent Center and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 and the funeral service followed at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Steve Blanchard officiated.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 in Catons Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.